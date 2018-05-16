Cynthia Jean BrownOct. 10, 1953 - May 13, 2018Cynthia Jean (Carroll) Brown passed away, May 13, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 16, at Harrell Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, May 17, at Pecan Cemetery.Cynthia was born on October 10, 1953, in Dublin, Texas. She was the daughter of Claudean and Imo Jean (Smelley) Carroll.Cynthia was married to Richard Brown on June 10, 1983. Together, they raised one son, Ricky. Cynthia was also a college graduate, utilizing her education to further the well-being of others through her 30 years of service at the Texas Department of Health & Human Services.She will be remembered by her mother, Imo Jean Carroll of Carlton, Texas; husband, Richard Brown of Hillsboro, Texas; son, Ricky Brown of Marshall, Texas; her sisters, Joyce Terry of Oglesby, Texas, Sherry Brown of Bluff Dale, Texas, and Amy Mulloy of Dublin, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.In memory of Cynthia, donation may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, located at P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502, or the Erath County Animal Shelter.Harrell Funeral Home112 N. Camden St.Dublin, Texas 76446(254) 445-3311Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
