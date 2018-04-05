Byron Bert BrownMarch 24, 1932 - April 4, 2018Dr. Byron Bert (B.B.) Brown, 86, of Waco, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018. He was born March 24, 1932 in Jewett, Texas to Byron and Jewel Brown. He married Margaret Claire Beall on June 2, 1958 and celebrated 59 years of marriage together.Byron attended Jewett High School graduating in 1949. From there he went on to Lon Morris Junior College, Jacksonville, Texas earning an Associate of Arts Degree - 1952; Southwestern University, Georgetown, Texas - 1954 earning a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Major in Physical Education and a Minor in History; The University of Texas, Austin, Texas - 1958 earning a Master of Science Degree with a Major in Physical Education and a Minor in Education; Baylor Universiy, Waco, Texas - 1970 earning a Doctor of Education Degree with a Major in Educational Administration and a Minor in Educational Psychology.He served in the United States Marine Corps stationed in Quantico, VA and Camp Pendleton, CA. as a Platoon, Machine Gun and Company Commander. He retired with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel.Byron had an extensive Administrative, Teaching and Professional resume. The University of Texas 1956 to 1958; Texarkana Junior College 1958 to 1960; La Vega High School 1960 to 1968, 1970 to 1971; Baylor University 1968 to 1977; Connally I.S.D. 1977 to 1996 ending his career in August as Superintendent of Schools.Byron had numerous Publications to his credit including Texas School Board Journal, Volume 19, September 1971 and Texas Study of Secondary Education, No. 9, 1972-1972.He was a Professional Member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, Texas Middle School Association and Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.His community service included serving as an Alderman for the City of Northcrest, Chalk Bluff Water Board Member, Chairman for the Criminal Justice Divison, Heart of Texas Council of Governments, Member of the Little League Board of Directors, President of the Connally Band Booster Club and a Special Deputy of the McLennan County Sheriff Department.Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Byron Brown and Jewel Brown.He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; daughters, Rebecca Lynn Brown and Brian Mann of Forney, Texas, Laura Beth Chapoy and husband, Orlando, of Sachse, Texas; grandchildren, Kyle Bradley Hancock and wife, Kimberly, of Rowlett, Texas, Megan Lynn Hancock of Wylie, Texas, Alyssa Claire Hardin of Sachse, Texas, and Hannah Chapoy of Dallas, Texas; great-granddaughters, Tinley Renee Potts of Wylie, Texas, Kilyn and Kaivyn Hancock of Rowlett, Texas.Byron's wish was to will his body to the UTSW Medical School. No pending service. The family requests donations be made to the Marine Toys for Tots and Salvation Army.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.