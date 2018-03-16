Aletha BrownMay 15, 1952 - March 11, 2018Aletha B. Brown, of Waco, passed away March 11, 2018. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 17, at Pleasant Olive B.C. Wake will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 16, at the funeral home. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.