Lola J. BraunNov. 16, 1936 - May 17, 2018Lola J. Braun passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch Bailey Funeral Home.Survivors are her daughter, Connie Wiencek; son-in-law, Raymond Wiencek; and granddaughters, Robin and Sarah.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.