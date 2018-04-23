Doris Elizabeth BrattonMay 6, 1928 - April 21, 2018Doris Bratton, age 89, of Waco Texas passed away April 21, 2018 at her home with family and loved ones. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, at Oakwood cemetery.She was born to Joseph Samuel and Flora Lee McFall, May 6, 1928, in Waco Texas and grew up in Speegleville, Texas. She married L.C. Bratton on April 20, 1945 after they met at Tarleton State University. They lived in multiple states during her husbands military service and returned to Waco,Texas following her husbands military retirement. Doris was a homemaker while her children were young and later worked and retired from The Texas Farm Bureau. She loved traveling, cards, and spending time with friends. She was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren who were most important to her. Doris was an avid sports fan, never missing a Dallas Cowboy game. She also attended Western Heights Baptist church in Waco.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, LC. Bratton; parents, Joseph Samuel McFall and Flora Lee McFall Warren; step-father, Cleon Warren; and brother, Joseph Samuel McFall, Jr.Survivors include her son, Robert "Bob" Bratton and wife, Pam; and children, Diana, Kimberly, Robert, and Casey Bratton. Doris is also survived by her daughter, Barbara Plemons and husband, Carl; and children, Jessica, Sam and Shelby Frase, and Brandon Plemons. Survivors also include her sister, Mary Ruth Neely and husband, Othel; and nieces and nephews.The family wants to thank Bluebonnet hospice services for providing family support and medical care. In addition, we thank personal caregivers Cheyenne McDaniels and Patty Jones for the loving care they provided Doris in her later years.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
