Warren William BrattlofApril 11, 1943 - April 19, 2018Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, Warren Brattlof went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 19, 2018. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 23, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Waco, Texas. The Rev. Josh Vaughan will officiate. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Warren was born April 11, 1943, in San Diego, California, to Roy G. Brattlof and Eva Mae Brattlof. Warren met Ruth, his high school sweetheart, in Galena Park, Texas, and they were married in Houston in 1960. He attended Rice University on an athletic scholarship, where he became a world-class pole vaulter, earning a place in the Rice Athletics Hall of Fame. Later, he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning a Master of Religious Education degree. He served over 35 years as Minister of Education/Administration at various churches throughout Texas.His greatest love was his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband who loved travelling with his wife, playing 42, and creating home projects. Warren was a patient and loving father who set an example for his sons to love Christ and their family. He also loved teaching his sons to have their own pole vaulting careers at Rice University. In addition to his family legacy, he had a deep love for the church and enjoyed serving others, including his Sunday School leadership at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and the Boundless Love class. Also in retirement, he enjoyed his dogs, playing golf, mentoring young men through the Christian Men's Job Corps and the Kids Hope Program at Brook Avenue Elementary.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Merrill Brattlof.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth Brattlof; their two sons, Paul Brattlof and wife, Dana, and John Brattlof and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Bryan and wife, Jordan, Collin, Matthew, Dylan, Ellie, and Luke; sister, Beverly and husband, Laroy Cornett; sister-in-law, Reeda Brattlof; and numerous nieces and nephews.His six grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church or Pearl Haven Ministries, www.pearlhaven.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
