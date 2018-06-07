Alfred BrandonAug. 13, 1933 - June 2, 2018Funeral services for Alfred Brandon will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 8, at Eternal Rest Funeral Home, 1400 N. Hampton Rd., Desoto, TX 75211. Burial will be held at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

