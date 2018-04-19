Bob BradshawAug. 30, 1936 - April 15, 2018Bob Cogdell Bradshaw, of San Francisco and Waco, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Services will be held at a later date that will be announced. At that time a complete obituary will be published.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.