Alton Ennis BoyettAug. 26, 1934 - May 15, 2018Alton Ennis Boyett, 83, of Waco, passed away, Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Hewitt. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 18, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with The Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the funeral home.Alton was born, August 26, 1934, to Ennis and Maudice Boyett in Prairie Hill, Texas. He was a graduate of Mart High School. Alton served his country in the US Army. He married Reiko Saito in Sendai, Japan, January 24, 1957. Alton enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and golf. He loved to watch his grandchildren play their sports. He and Reiko were long time members of Robinson Church of Christ. Alton was a past president of the Kiwanis Club and member of Waco Jaycees. He loved the Rocket Café and was a frequent and well known customer.He was preceded in death by his wife; and parents.Alton is survived by his children, Jimmy Boyett and wife, Laurie, Rick Boyett and wife, Laura, David Boyett and wife, Tammy, Susan Olle; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Doyce Boyett, Melton Boyett; and sister, Rita Johnson.The family would like to say a special thank you to Wesley Woods and Providence Hospice for the loving care they showed their mom and dad in this last year.In lieu of flowers the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.