Ellen BooneDec. 16, 1933 - May 25, 2018Ellen Louise Hammonds Boone has been a long time resident of Waco, Texas, where she raised a family of five children, Larry, Perry, Jeanie, Tommy, and David Boone. She was preceded in death by one of her children, Tommy, who died of Leukemia, at age 7, in 1971.Ellen was born and raised in Marlin, Texas, by mother, Lucinda Page Hammonds and Odie Lee Hammonds. She was a Marlin High School Bulldog cheerleader for three years and graduated from Marlin High in 1953. One of her great joys through the years was attending her High School class reunions. Ellen was raised with 12 brothers and sisters and was preceded in death by eight of them, Charles, John, Comer, Billy Jack, George, Carol Jean, Elizabeth and Barbara, but survived by sisters, Shirley Jean Kurtz of Nacogdoches, Mary Lee Ford of Before, Jana Lou Schriever of Flower Mound. While in Waco Ellen worked for many years and was retired from McLennan County Adult Probation Department in 2001.She is a grandmother and great-grandmother to her grandchildren, Amy, Larry "Tiger" Boone, Jamie Graham, Billy Graham, Levi, Crystal, Lacie and Scott. She was preceded in death by grandchild, Megan Graham, who passed away in 2016, and survived by Megan's daughter, great-granddaughter, Emmy. Ellen spent much of her time with and is also survived by great-grandchildren, Caitlynn and Cody Graham that are graduating from Waco High School this week.Also survived by Larry and Peggy Boone from Austin, Perry Boone and Terry Cotto from Waco, Jeanie and Dwayne Glover from Weatherford and David Boone.In her final days was thankful for living with and care of doting granddaughter, Jamie Graham, of Waco, and close family friend, Decine McDow, and Interim Hospice care Daniel Bishop.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, Oak Crest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 31, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St. Waco, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
