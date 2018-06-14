James Neal BonnettApril 16, 1968 - June 11, 2018James Neal Bonnett, 50, of Waco, passed away, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Waco, Texas.He was born, April 16, 1968, in Austin, Texas, to Norman and Barbara (Faught) Bonnett. He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1986 and attended Texas A&M University and Abilene Christian University. He pursued a very successful career in Real Estate. He served as president of the NSJS Limited Partnership since 1996, where he was also a family business partner and entrepreneur of multifamily housing and commercial real estate.James was a problem solver by nature and a friend to everyone he met. His most important achievements in life were being an outstanding son, father, and brother. After his father suffered a massive stroke he diligently took care of him for 17 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ. James was preceded in death by his father, Norman Bonnett of Waco, Texas.He is survived by his mother, Barbara (Faught) Bonnett of Post, Texas; loving girlfriend, Ginger Townley of Waco, Texas; son, Kolin Bonnett and wife, Chelse Bonnett of Abilene, Texas; two sisters, Sherri Bryan of Longview, Texas, and Susan Boren and husband, John, of Post, Texas; one granddaughter, Quinlan ,Bonnett of Abilene, Texas; three nephews, Colton Bryan, Garret Bryan, and Justin Boren; and one niece, Julie Boren. James is also survived by family, Kelly Livingston of Waco, Texas, Allie Livingston Saur of Waco, Texas, and Phillip Livingston of Baltimore, Maryland; and many special friends.Services will be held at 2:45 p.m., Friday, June 15, 2018, at the 9th Street Church of Christ in Ballinger, Texas. Viewing will be at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas.Lange Funeral Home1910 Hutchins AveBallinger, Texas325-365-3531Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
