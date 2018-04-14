Lura Mae BoelterOct 26, 1926 - April 13, 2018Lura Mae Boelter, 91, of Waco, passed away peacefully Friday, April 13, 2018.Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with Chaplain Craig Klempnauer officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Mae was born October 26, 1926, in Corsicana, Texas, to Tommie and Fred Latham. She married Walter F. Boelter on March 17, 1945. They had three children, Patsy, Ray and Barbara. She was a homemaker and earned her Realtors License in 1968 which she was very proud of. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. Her favorite past time was playing 42 with Walter and their friends.Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Patsy Boelter Moon; and two sisters, Sadie Thompson and Irene Carpenter.Survivors include her son, Ray Boelter; her daughter, Barbara Kubitza and husband, Gary; her grandchildren, Heather Anderson and husband, Clark, Shannon Kubitza and Joe Kubitza and wife, Melissa; her great-grandchildren, Sabion, Shontel and Claire Kubitza; and her sister-in-law, Ada Mae Boelter Sellers.The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Tammy and Texas Home Health Hospice and Aylissa and staff at Arbor House for their care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
