Effie Lucille BockmanDec. 19, 1920 - May 23, 2018Effie Lucille Bockman, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at her home in Waco. She was born December 19, 1920, in Fayetteville, AK, to Henry F. and Hannah M. (Hale) Allen, the next to the youngest of seven children. At the age of six months, Lucille and her family moved from Arkansas back to a farm in Winters, TX. After graduating from Winters High School, she attended business college in Denton, TX, and began working for the Fort Worth Star Telegram. After marrying Roy C. Nickell on Jan. 9, 1943, she lived briefly in Houston, TX, and McAllen, TX, where Roy was stationed during World War II. They moved to San Antonio, TX, raising their family until Roy's sudden death in 1977. She retired from the Department of Defense in 1981. Lucille then married Alfred P. Bockman in June of 1988, who also preceded her in death in 2012.Lucille was a devoted mother and grandmother whose laughter and love filled the hearts of all who knew her. She loved working with the youth group and teaching Sunday School at Lovera Baptist Chuch in San Antonio where she was an active member for 30 years. She also loved painting, travelling, baking her famous homemade bread, and frequent visits with her sister Ruth and family.Lucille will be dearly missed by her five children, Roy (Marlene) Nickell of Cary, NC, Bob (Kathleen) Nickell of El Paso, TX, Jack (Teri) Nickell of Burleson, TX, Nancy (Ross) Davis of Waco, TX, and Jeff (Rebecca) Nickell of Cedar Park, TX; her grandchildren, Brian (Lisa) Nickell and Gentry (Renee) Nickell, Jack (Christy) Nickell and Chris (Hazel) Nickell, Nathan Nickell and Erin Nickell Fleming, Jeff (Alicia) Davis, Neal (Emily) Davis, Scott Davis, Jordan (Jade) Nickell, Julie McLin (Chad), Allison Nickell; step-grandchildren, Austin (Lauren) Adams, Rachel (Joe) Littlefield; 15 great-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; her husband, Al; brothers, Jack Bishop, Raleigh Allen, H.F. Allen, Woody Allen; sisters, Jane Gay and Ruth McElrath; along with several dear nephews and nieces.Visitation will take place Saturday, May 26, 2018 at OakCrest Funeral Home between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at OakCrest Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. Graveside/Burial will be on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
