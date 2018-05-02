Sandra BoatmanSeptember 10, 1944 - April 24, 2018Sandra (Sapp) Boatman, 73, of Mart, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at her residence. A graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 4 at China Spring Cemetery with Rev. Bob Rainey of Central United Methodist Church officiating. Please "come as you are". No visitation is planned.Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Genevieve Sapp; brother, Tommy Wayne Sapp; and husband of 39 years, Robert Boatman.Survivors include son, Curt Boatman and spouse, William Parker of Waco.Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 2420 Wycon Drive, Suite 401, Waco, TX 76712.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Interim Hospice, especially Katherine, Beverly, Gail, and Doug. The family is also appreciative of Kathy Moore for her loving care.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
