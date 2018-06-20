Ann BlumMay 2, 1932 - June 18, 2018Ann Blum, 86, of Crawford, passed away, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at Canaan Baptist Church, with The Rev. Ron Miller and The Rev. Jerry Walters officiating. Interment will follow in Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 21, at Cole Funeral Home.Mrs. Blum was born, May 2, 1932, in the Prairie Chapel Community, to Alfred and Anna Louise (Sandhoff) Hoppe. She graduated from Crawford High School in 1949, followed by graduation from 4C Business College in Waco. Ann married Erwin Blum on August 25, 1951 and they celebrated over 66 wonderful years together. Mrs. Blum retired in May of 1994 after many years of service with the Veterans Administration and the Naval Reserve in Waco. She was a member of the Gideon's Auxiliary Northwest Waco Camp. Mrs. Blum was the heart of her family and loved spending time with and taking care of them. She liked to read her Bible daily, watching the women and men's Baylor basketball games and traveling with her husband in their motor home and camping with their fellow Allegro Bay Club members. Mrs. Blum was a member of Central Baptist Church in Waco since 1960.She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Ima Bekkelund and Edna Gauer.Survivors include her husband, Erwin Blum; daughters, Theresa Blum and Gina Blum Monrial of Crawford; son, Brady Blum and wife, Gayle of Waco; grandchildren, Brittany Sargent and husband, John of Dallas, Caroline Stevenson and husband, T.J. of Austin, Jake Blum of Dallas and Anthony Monrial of Crawford; great-granddaughter, Callie Sargent of Dallas; brothers, Ray Hoppe and wife, Nancy, of Valley Mills and Gene Hoppe and wife, Nelda, of Woodway; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospice Place for their loving care.Memorials may be given to Canaan Baptist Cemetery Association, PO Box 664, Hewitt, Texas 76643.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
