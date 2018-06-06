Kenneth BlakeSept. 24, 1930 - May 30, 2018Kenneth Leroy Blake, age 88, formerly of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.He was a graduate of Quanah High School in 1949, where he was and still is loved by so many. Kenneth loved his memories of playing football and is looked up to as a "hero" by many. He worked for Waco Construction Company for 35 years prior to retirement.He was preceded in death by his parents, Val and Vera Blake.He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Peggy Blake; daughter, Terri Blake; sons, Mark Blake and Dan Blake and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Lacy Hodges, Taylor Blake, and Jake Blake; and three great-grandchildren, Layla, Lily, and Sophia; sister, Betty Ermis and husband, Joe, of Vernon, Texas; nieces, Cecilia Chism and Ann Cochran; and nephew, Bruce Griffith.There will be no funeral services per his request.Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/neptune-society/obituary.aspx?n=Kenneth-Blake&lc=1902&pid=189167950&mid=7867235Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
