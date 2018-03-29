Gloria Jean BittleApril 8, 1941 - March 28, 2018Gloria Jean Bittle, age 76, of Elm Mott, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 30, 2018, at Moore Cemetery, with Pastor Charles Howard officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Gloria was born on April 8, 1941 in Waco where she lived all her life. She attended school, worked, married and raised her children in Waco and Elm Mott.She was employed by Tatex Thermographers and then worked at Gholson Grocery Store until her retirement. She met and made many life-long friends. Her beautiful smile and great laughter will be deeply missed. She was dearly loved by all who came to know her.She is preceded in death by her Mother Dorothy Klepper; and three brothers Richard Leidig, Ronald Leidig and David MercerGloria is survived by her husband Louis Edward Bittle who she married on December 18, 1959 and then again on June 18, 2009. They have three children: daughter, Regina and husband, James Martin; daughter, Connie and husband, Reggie Gassaway; and son, Louis Bittle Jr.; grandchildren, James Martin and wife Monica, Bradley Martin, Norbert Schmidt and wife, Wendy, Christopher Bell and wife, Jamie, Reggie Gassaway and wife, Amber, and Lauren Bittle; great-grandchildren, Maecy Schmidt, Bella Martin, Lillith Martin, Jaxson Martin, Wyatt Bell, Nolan Bell, Axton Martin, Anneliese Martin, and Avery Gassaway; also one brother from Elm Mott, Texas; and son, David from Waco, Texas.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
