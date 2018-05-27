Janet L. BissonMay 5, 1932 - May 22, 2018Janet Lowell Nickerson Bisson, 86, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018 after a lengthy illness. She was born May 5, 1932, in Newton Center, MA to Clarence and Bertha Kennedy Nickerson.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Patrick Cemetery in China Spring.She graduated from Newton High School and earned her LVN certificate. She was a resident of the Waco area for 40 years. She was a passionate quilter and will be missed by her many friends in her quilting bee. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bruce and Robert; and her sister, Bertha. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Bisson.She will always be remembered by her daughter, Cathleen Giannoumis; her sons, Michael Bisson, Jon Bisson and his wife, Grace and Daniel Brown and his wife, Rebecca; her grandchildren, George Anthony Giannoumis and his wife, Jessica, Christopher Giannoumis and his wife, Karen, Nicholas and Juliana Bisson, Jeffrey Brown and his partner, Jessica and Timothy Brown also survive her. In addition, she is survived by five great-grandchildren, Orion and Dahlia Rubio-Brown and Morgan, Alex and Claire Giannoumis; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to express a special thanks to all her quilting bee friends, and to Diane Nunn for all her help.For those that may wish to do so, the family requests donations in Janet's memory to Friends for Life in Waco in lieu of flowers.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
