Stella BiasJan. 11, 1947 - May 23, 2018Stella L. Bias passed away May 23, 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Edwards Chapel AME Church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Special thank you to Interim Home Hospice Care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.