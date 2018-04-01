James B. Berryhill, Jr.March 31, 1936 - March 30, 2018Retired Baylor University administrator James Berryhill, 81, had his heavenly home-going Friday, March 30, 2018 at his home in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, with Dr. Matt Snowden officiating. A fellowship time for everyone to be with the family will be held in the parlor of the First Baptist Church of Waco following the service. Family visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday April 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco."Judge", as he was affectionately known since his adolescence, was born March 31, 1936, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of James and Wilmoth Berryhill. His family moved from Freeport, Texas to Angleton, Texas when he was three years old. He graduated from Angleton High School in 1954. On August 12, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Jerrie Lee Harris. After graduation, James and Jerrie moved to Waco where James attended Baylor University and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He worked his way through college with jobs at Central Freight Lines, the Waco Tribune-Herald, Texas Brick Distributing Company, and the United States Postal Service.In 1966, he began his 38 years of service at Baylor University. During his tenure at Baylor, James held positions as the Director of Admissions, Registrar, Advisor and Counselor, and the Certification Officer in the School of Education. As the Certification Officer, he served on the founding committee for the first Texas Association of Certification Officers (TACO) and was treasurer for the first six years of the organization's existence. Along with his wife and Mrs. Lucille Brigham, he served as faculty advisor and sponsor to the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority for 19 years. In 2002, he was honored by Epsilon Epsilon as Alumnus of the Year. He was named Baylor Outstanding Staff Member in 2001 and Advisor of the Year 2002-2003. Jim was a life member of the Baylor Alumni Association. He was also a member of the Baylor-Waco Foundation. A generous, giving, caring, sincere, and man full of gratitude, he was known as a true CEO (Chief Encouragement Officer) to others. He retired in 2004 and spent time traveling with his wife and enjoying his family that he loved very much. He also spent more time pursuing his passion of collecting stamps, letter openers, and U.S. Post Office memorabilia. J.B. served as President and Treasurer of the Heart of Texas Stamp Club and was a Director for the Texas Philatelic Association. He also served as a member of The McLennan County Historical Commission.Preceding James in death were his parents, James and Wilmoth Berryhill; brother, Roy Henderson Berryhill; and sister, Anna Sue Brown.Survivors include his best friend and wife of 62 years, Jerrie Lee; son, Bryan Berryhill and wife, Angela, of Burleson, TX; daughter, Kristen "Kristy" Cox and husband Jordan of Belton, TX; grandchildren, Lindsey Lee Snyder and husband, Jarrod, of Mansfield, TX, Bethany Jo Spain and husband, Brandon, of Euless, TX, Jordan Lee Cox of Rogers, AR, Ryley Bryanne Cox of Belton, TX, Megan Dees and Kaleah Dees of Burleson, TX. Other survivors are brothers-in-law, John Brown of West Columbia, TX, and Roy "Butch" Harris and wife, Pat, of Angleton, TX; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Berryhill of Kerrville, TX. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, including best friends Jim and Pat Busby of Waco.Pallbearers are Jim Busby, Homer Dale Cox, Craig Cox, Chuck Borsellino, Brandon Spain, and Royce Walston.James and his family express heartfelt gratitude to all those with Hospice who served and ministered to them. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Foundation, 500 Webster, Waco, TX 76706 or to The Berryhill Family Education Scholarship, Office of University Development, One Bear Place #97050, Baylor University, Waco, Texas 76798-7050.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
