Doris G. BentonAug. 13, 1928 - May 16, 2018Doris Benton, 89, of Riesel, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 18, at First Baptist Church Riesel, 301 Edwards St, Riesel, TX, with Pastor Gerry Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Riesel Youth Ministry.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

