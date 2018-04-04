Samuel Dalton BennettJanuary 1, 1936 - April 2, 2018Samuel Dalton Bennett, 82, of Eddy, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018, Eddy Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, Cole Funeral Home, McGregor.Mr. Bennett was born in San Angelo, Texas January 1, 1936 to Samuel Denton Bennett and Leona (Phillips) Bennett. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1962. Samuel married Patsy Ann Bennett on August 29, 1956 and they were married for 46 years. He loved old cars, fishing in Colorado, hunting, and bar-b-que cook-offs.Samuel was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.Survivors include his daughter, Dalta Coulter and husband, Anthony; son, Rusty Bennett; grandchildren, Zachary Coulter, Amber Bennett, Patrick Coulter, Dustin Bennett; and great-grandchildren, Alayna Mae and Savannah Grace.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Masonic Lodge in Eddy or the Eddy Volunteer Fire Department.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
