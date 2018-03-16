Doris Foyt BennettFeb. 22, 1943 - Mar. 13, 2018Doris (Berger) Foyt Bennett, age 75, of Leroy, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m. Friday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.Doris was born February 22, 1943 in Waco, the daughter of Anton and Rosa (Filer) Berger. She attended the old Tours School and West High School. On March 11, 1989 she was united in marriage to Willie "Bill" Bennett in Chalk Bluff. Bill preceded her in death on February 25, 2008. Doris worked for J.M. Manufacturing, Waco Apparel, J.D.'s Package Hardware and Heitmiller's Steakhouse. Before retiring in 2007 she worked in the cafeteria for the West Independent School District. She was a faithful member of St. Martin's Catholic Church of Tours. Doris was also a member of the St. Elizabeth's Society and the Catholic Life Association, both in Tours. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, working crossword puzzles, gambling and taking trips to the coast, especially Port Aransas. She was known as an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.Doris was also preceded in death by her parents; an ex-husband, John H. Foyt; a stepson, Bill Bennett Jr.; a brother, Wilfred Berger; a sister, Stella Pavlicek and her husband Jodie; and a nephew, Gregory Pavlicek.Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Neill and husband, John of Tours; a grandson, Justin Neill and wife, Amanda; stepchildren, Don Allen, Carl, Nancy and Linda; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Berger; special Godchildren, Sherrie Herbelin and Michael Berger; her dog and faithful companion, Riley; several step grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Catholic Church of the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.