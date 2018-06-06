Don R. BennettAug. 15, 1937 - June 3, 2018Don R. Bennett, 80, of Waco, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with interment following at Riesel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 7, at the funeral home.Don was bornm August 15, 1937, in Waco, Texas to John Allen, Sr. and Sarah Bennett. At age 19 he began working for Southwestern Contracting Company. In 1985, he started his own business, Brazos Valley Contracting Company. Upon retiring from BVCC at the end of 2006 he decided to start L.R. Contracting. Don was well known in the community for his firm handshake and compassionate hugs. He was always generous and fair to his employees because he had a heart of gold. Don married Elaine Sutton on November 7, 2001 in Hillsboro.He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Beatrice V. Bragg, Ruby Dell Honaker; brothers, John Allen Bennett, Jr., Willie I. Bennett, M.L. "Pug" Bennett, and Albert Roger Bennett.Don is survived by his wife, Elaine; as well as his children, Gary Bennett and wife, Karon, of Riesel, Jerry Bennett and wife, Shannon, of Hallsburg, Carolyn Scott and husband, Marc, of Hallsburg; grandchildren, Brittni Summers, Brianna Wren, Jerry Don Bennett, Ashley Bennett, David Bennett, Lane Scott, Kelsey Scott; great-grandchildren, Mollee Summers, Mason Summers, Rowdy Wren, Chase Don Wayne Bennett; sisters, Lola Mae Brunson of Carrollton, Arlena Mullins of Waco, Helen Taylor of Grand Prairie, Betty Fleischhauer and husband, Raymond of Riesel; brothers, Roy N. Bennett and wife, Barbara, of Brady; and David Bennett and wife Diane of Ozark, MO; and his extended family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Hospice Place, in his name at 6700 Sanger Ave, Waco, Texas 76710.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
