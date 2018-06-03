Bobby BengeMay 16, 1932 - May 22, 2018Bobby J. Benge, 86, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Services will be June 4, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX, 76712. Visitation is at 9:00 am, and service begins at 9:30 am. A military burial with full honors will be held at 2:15 p.m., June 4, 2018, at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

