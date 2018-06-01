Bobby BengeMay 16, 1932 - May 22, 2018Bobby J. Benge, 86, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Services will be June 4, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX, 76712. Visitation is at 9:00 am, and service begins at 9:30 am. A military burial with full honors will be held at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, TX, at 2:15 pm. Everyone is welcome at both services.Mr. Bobby J. Benge was born in Maydelle, Texas, to Guy Fowler and Ora Roach Benge. His siblings were Maurice, Shirley, Ann, and Doug. He graduated from Sam Houston High School (1950) Houston, TX, and Baylor University BS (1954). He was a career pilot in the United States Air Force and a veteran of the Vietnam War.Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phadalia L. McFerrin Benge.They had two daughters, Devlin Benge Ready of Austin, Texas, and Katherine Benge King of Carrollton, Texas. His loving grandchildren are Ferrin Nicole Decker, Ashley Kyle Ready, Weston Blake Ready, Katherine Allison Ready, Katherine Allison King, and Kate King Frye. Sons-in-law are Bill Ready and Jeff King. One great-grandchild, Wyatt Blake Ready, will be joining the family very soon.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Heart of Texas FCA2300 CharboneauWaco, Texas 76710***Full Obituary can be found at www.gracegardensfh.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
