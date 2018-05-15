Roberta BellMarch 5, 1932 - May 13, 2018Roberta Bell, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018.Roberta was born March 5, 1932 in Banning, California to Robert William and Pearl Ethel (Jose) Sutton. She was a secretary for several years.Survivors include her daughter, Renee Ardoin; her grandchildren, Samuel Ardoin, Audrey Ardoin, Toyah Bell, and Tanner Bell; and long-time friend, Dave Nichols.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

