Russell Howard Bell, IIIJan. 14, 1973 - June 13, 2018Russell Howard Bell, III, 45, passed in peace, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at his home in Eddy, Texas.He was born on January 14, 1973 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Russell Howard Bell, Jr. and Dora Margaret Bell. Russell will be greatly missed. He was a beloved son and brother, as well as a proud father. He had a unique ability to find value in anything and anyone. He was full of humor, had an outgoing personality, a strong-willed nature, a compassionate heart, and a child of God. Russell had mastered many talents, loved the outdoors and nature, riding his motorcycles, an amazing ability at building and repairing many things, and his passion for drawing and creating art was limitless.Russell is survived by his parents, Russell Howard Bell, Jr. and Dora Margaret Bell; three sisters and brother-in-law, Misty Star Bell, Ellen Annette Bell, Nikkola Renee Bell and James Northern Hawkins; two sons, Russell Howard Bell, IV and Tyler Thomas Bell; five nephews and four nieces.A memorial service in Honor and Celebration of Russell's Life will be held at 9:00 a.m., Sunday, July 1, at the home of Nikkola Renee Bell and James Northern Hawkins located in Eddy, Texas."The Broken Chain"We didn't know that morningGod was going to call your name…In life we loved you dearly,In death we do the same.It broke our hearts to lose you,You did not go alone,For part of us went with you,The day God called you home.You left us beautiful memories,Your love is still our guide,And though we cannot see you,You are always by our side.Our family chain is broken,And nothing seems the same…But as God calls us one by one,The chain will link again.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
