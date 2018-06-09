Walter W. BeckerOct. 11, 1929 - June 6, 2018Walter W. Becker, 88, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 11, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco, with The Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Walter was born, October 11, 1929, in McGregor to William and Emily Becker. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He married Gladys Schmedthorst on October 19, 1952. He retired in 1984 from General Tire and Rubber Company after 30 years of service. He was a long time member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where he served the Lord on all church boards and as head usher. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and camping where he passed the same love on to his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith; brother, Leroy; brothers-in-law, Wesley Sommerfeld, Lloyd, and Andy Schmedthorst; and niece, Kathy Kubitza.Walter is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gladys; daughter, Cheryl Combs and husband, Michael; son, Craig Becker and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Christina Holt and husband, Andy; Joshua Combs and wife, Amber, Krislyn Combs; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Sommerfeld; brother, Marvin Becker; sisters-in-law; Shirley Becker, Jean Schmedthorst, and Julia Ledford; and a host of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.