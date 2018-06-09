Betty BaxleyDecember 11, 1940 - June 6, 2018Betty Baxley, 77, passed away, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. A viewing and visitation with family will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Betty was born, December 11, 1940, to Arthur and Myrtle Harcrow, in Waco, TX.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wanda Blackwood; and brothers, Arthur Harcrow, Elmer Harcrow, and Ollie Harcrow.Betty is survived by her son, Malcolm Harcrow and wife, Wendy; sisters, Frances Smith and Diane Hawkins; brother, Warren Harcrow; along with her granddaughters, Megan Harcrow, Kayla Harcrow, and Ashley Harcrow; and grandson, Josh Hamel.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.