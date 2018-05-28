Gary W. BatesFebruary 23, 1960 - May 9, 2018Gary W. Bates, of Waco, passed away May 9, 2018, at the age of 58. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville. There is no visitation.Born in Waco, to Scotty and Marie Lander Bates, Gary attended University of Texas at Arlington and received a degree in history. Gary worked at Keith's Gun Shop and most recently at Office Depot in Waco.Gary was loved by many for his kindness and sense of humor. He was an avid outdoorsman. He will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives.He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by numerous relatives.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
