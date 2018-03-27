Mozelle BartonMay 24, 1923 - Mar. 25, 2018Willie Mozelle Barton, 94, of Robinson, passed away on March 25, 2018 in Temple. The family welcomes you to join them for a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 28 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Mozelle was born on May 24, 1923 in Turnersville, Texas to Arthur and Mary Tabor Brown. She married Allen "Bill" Barton on December 13, 1941 in Gatesville. Mozelle attended and was an active member of Central United Methodist Church for many years. She spent her life helping others with a smile on her face. Mozelle enjoyed spending time working on her flowerbeds. But most of all she loved her grand-dogs, Kenzi, Dakota, and Brinlee. They will miss her very much.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sister, Freda Wiggington; brother, Chester Brown; and nephew, Kenneth Allen Brown.Mozelle is survived by her daughter, Janice; nieces, Geneva Pender and husband, Craig, Sharon McCarty and husband, Carey, Colleen Smith and husband, Tracy, Cathy Smith and husband, Larry; along with many friends.The family would like to send a special Thank You to ALL the caregivers of the Palliative Unit at Scott and White Temple for their compassionate care for Mozelle.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
