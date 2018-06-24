Mark Edward BartholomewOct. 10,1950 - June 14, 2018Mark Bartholomew, 67, of Waco, lost his battle with ALS, Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th Street, in Waco.Mark was born, October 10, 1950, in Glen Cove, New York, to Frank and Edith Bartholomew.Mark grew up with his family on Long Island, NY. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and was overseas during the Vietnam era. After returning home he moved to Las Vegas. He worked in the Rent-To-Own business over 18 years. He had his own business for a few years selling Profiles International products until he was asked to join the corporate office in Waco as a Sales VP moving him from Las Vegas to Waco where he worked for 15 years.Mark met his wife, Phyllis, in 1984. They have been together for 34 years. They attend Park Lake Drive Baptist Church. Mark shared his love for the Lord as a Deacon for the church with his passion in the prison ministry at the Mart Juvenile Corrections facility for seven years. The church has been their family for over 15 years.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Cavaco.Mark is survived by his wife, Phyllis; eight children, Laurie Wright and husband, Brian, of Las Vegas, NV, Jack Bartholomew of Las Vegas, NV, Gary Hallett and wife, Brenda, of Fayetteville, NC, Scott Hallett and wife, Angie, of VA, Ricky Bartholomew of Brockton, MA, and Sherry Bartholomew of Las Vegas, NV; and step-children, Jason Comstock of Tacoma, WA, and Kelly Jensen and husband, Frank, of Questa, NM; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Bartholomew and wife, Sue, of Omro, WI, David Bartholomew of The Villages, FL and Neil Bartholomew of Omro, WI; brother-in-law, Charles Cavaco of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews.Many thanks go out to the VA who through the Grace of God made his struggle bearable, the Visiting Angels, especially Martha Evans, Providence 4th floor South nursing staff and the Providence Hospice Place for allowing his peaceful passing.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mark's memory to the ALS Association of Texas or Park Lake Drive Baptist Church.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
