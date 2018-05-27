Nell BarrFeb. 2, 1931 - May 23, 2018Nell Barr passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at home with her family. Celebration service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 1, at Hope Ministries in Valley Mills, Texas.She was born February 2, 1931, in Utica, Mississippi, to Tom and Alice Williams.She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.She is survived by two daughters, Vivian Jacobson and husband, Aubrey, of Southaven, Mississippi, and Diane Gahagan and husband, Paul, of Waco; five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.Nell was known for her sense of humor and stories.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals And Wheels.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
