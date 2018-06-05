David S. BarnardFebruary 4, 1945 - June 2, 2018David Sterlin Barnard, age 73, of Gatesville, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018 at his home.Sunrise interment will be on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Davidson Cemetery, followed by memorial services at 10:00 a.m., at the Gatesville Civic Center, with Pastor Bruce Cox officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Scott's Funeral Home.David Sterlin Barnard was born to Sterlin and Mary Jane Barnard, on February 4, 1945, in Del Ray Beach, Florida, where his father was stationed. They returned to Central Texas after the war, and David was raised on a farm outside Mound, Texas, with his younger siblings, Ronny and Sue.David attended Mound School through eighth grade. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1963 and attended Texas Tech University, where he received a BS in Agricultural Economics and an MBA in Finance.David began his banking career in 1968 with First National Bank in Dallas in its executive training program. He returned to his hometown in 1971 to become Assistant Cashier for The National Bank of Gatesville. He eventually became President of the Bank in 1982. He later became Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Under David's leadership, the Bank grew from one location to one of the largest independent banks in Central Texas. He retired from day-to-day duties in 2013 but continued to serve as Chairman until his death. David graduated with Class XV of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He was recently honored as an inductee to the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame.In the 1970s, David was a leader of Our Land Our Lives, an organization formed in response to a proposed Fort Hood expansion that threatened thousands of acres of private land. His passion for creating jobs in Central Texas drove his efforts to recruit businesses and maintain a substantial TDCJ presence in Gatesville.During his career, David served as a two-term Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. He also served as Director of the Texas Bankers Association, Director of the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council, and Director of Kalyn Manufacturing Incorporated.David extended his efforts to his community, serving numerous civic organizations over the years in various capacities. He was a lifelong member of White Mound Baptist Church, teaching the men's Sunday school class and serving as deacon. He was involved with and held various leadership positions with the Coryell County Chapter of the Young Farmers of Texas, the Coryell County Chapter of the Independent Cattleman's Association of Texas, the Coryell County Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Gatesville Lions Club, the Gatesville Industrial Development Committee, the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, and the Central Texas College Foundation. He was honored as the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year in 2010 and was a trustee of the M.J. Hanna Foundation.David was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father; his favorite grandfather, Daddy Sam; his younger brother, Ronny; and his nephew, Brack Jones.David is survived by two daughters, Blayn Barnard Smith of Dallas and husband Ron Smith, and Blayr Barnard of Crawford and husband Doug Landrum; one sister, Sue Jones and husband Don of Mound. His pride and joy were his many grandchildren: Mitchell, Hannah, Zach, Conor, Axton, Zander, Abigail, Paige, and Claudia.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David S. Barnard Charitable Fund, c/o the National United Banks, P.O. Box 779, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
