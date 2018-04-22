Anna BarkerJuly 23, 1942 - April 14, 2018Anna Claudette Barker went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 14, 2018.Anna was born on July 23, 1942, in Waco, Texas, to Claude H. and Annie Mico Lester. She was a caregiver in many different aspects and service to others was a driving passion. She was a seamstress by trade and in her later years was a nanny to families. She was a lifelong crafter and reader of books, passing on these loves to her children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings: Larry Lester, Cecelia DeHerrera, Jackie Lester, and Douglas "Mikey" Lester; grandchildren, Tiffany, Wendy, and Christopher "Slick" Barker.Anna Claudette is survived by a large family of loved ones. Her sons, Allen Barker and wife, Patty, Donald Barker; daughter at heart, Starrlynn Carter, Garry Barker, Charles "Bud" Barker, and her daughter, Claudette "Sissy" Keel and husband, Wayne. Her legacy will continue on through 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She was deeply loved by her nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 25, at Bellmead Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at Waco Memorial Park. Services officiated by Ross Light, her grandson-in-law.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards her service cost or to McLennan County Literacy Coalition.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.