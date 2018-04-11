Gloria Salas BandaMarch 9, 1958 - April 9, 2018Gloria Salas Banda, 60, of Waco, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018. Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 12, at Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave. with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. A full obituary is forthcoming. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.