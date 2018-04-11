Gloria Salas BandaMarch 9, 1958 - April 9, 2018Gloria Salas Banda, 60, of Waco, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018. Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 12, at Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave. with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. A full obituary is forthcoming. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.