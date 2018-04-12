Gloria S. BandaMarch 9, 1958 - April 9, 2018Gloria Salas Banda, 60, of Waco, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018. Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 12, at Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave. with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Gloria was born March 9, 1958, in Mercedes, Texas, to Daniel and Blasa (Ramirez) Salas. She was a devoted daughter, dedicated and loving wife, wonderful and loving mother, incredible grandmother and aunt, and a great friend who was always ready and willing to help others. Gloria was full of life, laughter and fun. She had a vibrancy about her and loved colors and bling! Gloria enjoyed life to the fullest, loved music and going dancing. She never met a stranger and will be deeply missed by so many.She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Salas; mother, Blasa Salas; sister, Linda Diaz; and her beloved nephew, Ricardo Salas, Jr.Gloria leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Alejandro "Alex" Banda; daughters, Bridgett Lewis and husband, Steven, of Robinson, and April Hall and husband, David, of Waco; grandchildren, Azariah Garza, Hannah Lewis, Mabri Lewis, Rylie "Buggy" Hall, and Bowen Lewis; brothers, Ricardo Salas, Sr. and wife, Lorena, Johnny Salas and wife, Tina, David Salas and wife, Marilyn, and Daniel Salas; special cousin, JoAnn Garza; and lifelong friend and "Hag" Belinda Garcia; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; mother and father in law, Irene Jasso and Ramon Banda; and her beloved dog Princess Banda.Serving as pallbearers are Ron Salas, Juan Diaz, Carlos Diaz, Joe Banda, Ramon Banda and Edgar Zapata.Honorary pallbearers are sons in law, David Hall and Steven Lewis and her brothers, Ricardo, Johnny and Daniel Salas, and only grandson, Bowen Lewis.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
