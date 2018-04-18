Suzan D. BallOct. 21, 1947 - April 11, 2018Suzan D. Ball, 70, passed away in Waco, April 11, 2018. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 21, at Calvary Chapel Waco, located at 702 N 18th St.Suzan was born in Butler, PA, October 21, 1947, to Henry and Imogene (Chambers) Johnson. She graduated from high school in Butler and later made her way to Waco where she worked in communications at Hillcrest Hospital for 20 years.Suzan is survived by her mother, Imogene Johnson; husband, Edward William Ball, Jr.; children, Angela Hyde, Edward William Ball III and wife, Charlie and Andrea Ball; and grandchildren, Andrew Guerra, Hayleigh Hyde, Jamie Hyde, Brittany Nichols, Edward William Ball IV, and Eric Ball.She is also survived by great-grandson, Bentley Fuentes; brother, Steve Johnson and his daughters, Lauren and Stephanie; sister, Polly Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
