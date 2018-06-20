Julian BalderasJan. 15, 1946 - June 18, 2018Julian Balderas, age 72, peacefully passed away, Monday, June 18, 2018. Services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 21, with Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Julian was born, January 15, 1946, in Ciudad Valles, SLP, Mexico to Lorenza Balderas. He was a member of Sacred Catholic Church. He was happily married to Maria P. Balderas for 52 years and spent most of his life working for M. Lipsitz Company. His interest included reading religious books and listening to music.He was preceded in death by two sons, Jose Martin Balderas and Gilberto "Joel" Balderas.He is survived by his wife; mother, Lorenza Balderas; sister, Elena Marquez; sons, Saul Balderas and wife, Kellie, Jaime Balderas and wife, Margarita, and David Balderas and Chelis; daughter, Zoila Acevedo and husband, Pedro; and 16 grandchildren.Pallbearers are Saul Balderas, Ishai J. Balderas, Martin Acevedo, Roberto Acevedo, Sayid G. Balderas, Pedro Acevedo, Omar Balderas, and Jaime Balderas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.