Julian BalderasJan. 15, 1946 - June 18, 2018Julian Balderas, age 72, peacefully passed away, Monday, June 18, 2018. Services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 21, with Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Julian was born, January 15, 1946, in Ciudad Valles, SLP, Mexico to Lorenza Balderas. He was a member of Sacred Catholic Church. He was happily married to Maria P. Balderas for 52 years and spent most of his life working for M. Lipsitz Company. His interest included reading religious books and listening to music.He was preceded in death by two sons, Jose Martin Balderas and Gilberto "Joel" Balderas.He is survived by his wife; mother, Lorenza Balderas; sister, Elena Marquez; sons, Saul Balderas and wife, Kellie, Jaime Balderas and wife, Margarita, and David Balderas and Chelis; daughter, Zoila Acevedo and husband, Pedro; and 16 grandchildren.Pallbearers are Saul Balderas, Ishai J. Balderas, Martin Acevedo, Roberto Acevedo, Sayid G. Balderas, Pedro Acevedo, Omar Balderas, and Jaime Balderas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

