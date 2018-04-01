Margaret Anne BaileyJanuary 12, 1937 - March 28, 2018Margaret Anne (Butler) Bailey went home to the Lord on March 28, 2018. There she reunites with her mother, Winnie Miller Butler, father, John Frank Butler II, and brother, John Frank Butler III. She leaves behind to await reunion her sister, Mary Martinelli and husband, Danny of Boerne, TX; brother, Richard Butler and wife, Gayelynn, of Austin TX; and sister-in-law, Dianne Butler of San Antonio TX.Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Steve Abbe officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 2, at the funeral home.Margaret was born in Long Beach, California, where she grew up and formed friendships that would last her lifetime. Once married, she moved to Waco, TX, and raised three remarkable men who mourn her passing: Mark Bailey and wife, Pam of Crawford, TX, Michael Bailey and wife, Lana of Canyon Lake, TX, and Marty Bailey and wife, Merri Ann, of Hewitt, TX. She loved spending time with her grandchildren: Rhiannon Bailey of Philadelphia PA, Laci Chisenhall of Canyon Lake, TX, Chase Bailey of Kyle, TX, Beth Ann Bailey of Hewitt, TX, and Marley Bailey of Canyon Lake, TX. Margaret was also a nurturing early presence for her beloved niece Jeanne Butler of Stephenville, TX and many, many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.Although born in the city, she treasured her country roots spending most summers of her childhood and youth on her Aunt Ara's farm in Stephenville, TX, where she loved horses and riding and enjoyed and mastered the farm arts. She had a special way with children, animals and plants.Once retiring from a long career with HEB she worked part-time at Waco Montessori and also provided child care for several local families. She trained and showed award winning obedience dogs. She loved traveling all over the world with her California friends and was always up for a new adventure. Although never having the official title, Margaret was truly a "Master Gardener". More than a green thumb, she had two green hands! Everything would grow in her tending. And this gift she extended to humans as well: Margaret loved and could tell a good story, but she was also a master listener with a deep well of wisdom to share. She touched lives and formed bonds everywhere she lived including her last years at Westview Nursing Home, where she received good and loving care and inspired respect.In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made in Margaret's name to: Alzheimer's Association of North Central Texas Chapter, 1.800.272.3900, or alz.org.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.