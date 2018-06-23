Betty Jo BaggettMarch 8, 1930 - June 19, 2018Betty Jo Baggett, 88, of Waco, Texas went to be with her heavenly Father, June 19, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 25, at Valley Mills Cemetery in Valley Mills officiated by Merry Wilburn. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 24, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Betty was born, March 8, 1930, in Aquilla, Texas, the daughter of the late Pearl (Kirkpatrick) Weeks and R.B. Whalen. She married Gilbert Maurice Baggett on June 11, 1945. She and Gil had an enduring love that stood the test of time. During their first years of marriage, they spent most of the time traveling around the world due to Gil's military career, while Betty was at home with four small children. When he retired from the Army after 20 years of service, they would add one more baby to their growing family. Betty now had her hands and house full with five children and a husband to care for, but she loved every minute of it. Later in life, she would also be blessed to become a grandmother and great-grandmother. As a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Betty was the epitome of unconditional love. You would have a hard time finding someone as self-less as her, and we were all beyond blessed to have had her in our lives.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gil; daughter, Sharon Baggett; her parents; sister, Mary Louise Farmer; and brother, Jerry Simpson.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Linda Baggett of Hewitt; daughter, Vicki Farley of Waco; daughter and son-in-law, Twila and Larry Leshikar of Hewitt; daughter and partner, Deedra Baggett and Amy Post of Waco; sister, Maynell Jones of Bellmead; sister, Wanda Sullivan of Waco granddaughter, Tara McGurgan and husband Kurt of McGregor; and granddaughter, Amanda Leshikar of Hewitt; and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family would like to send a special thanks to Ridgecrest Retirement Center. She made so many wonderful friendships during her time there, which included numerous residents and staff members. Each of these friendships meant so much to her and helped to brighten her day. We would also like to thank Providence Hospice for their loving care and devotion that they provided to our precious mother and to our family during these past couple of months.For you Mom- We have known your love since before our first breath. For your love we thank you and will hold you forever in our hearts.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
