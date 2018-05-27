William B. Austin, 3rdOct. 6, 1928 - May 21, 2018W.B. "Bill" Austin, 3rd passed away Monday, May 21, 2018. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 30, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with the Pastor Jay Mathis officiating. A private family burial will follow later at Waco Memorial Park.He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, October 6, 1928, on his father's birthday. He attended Wilmington High School. Bill was the oldest child born to his parents, W.B. Austin, Jr., and Elizabeth Wier Austin. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school. His MOS while in the USMC was for small arms and weapons repair. During a stopover in Dallas, Texas, Bill met Mary Ann Rogers. Bill courted Mary long distance from Camp Pendleton, California. They were married March 27, 1950. After his honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps in October 1951, Bill and Mary returned to Dallas, where all their children were born.After discharge from the USMC, Bill was employed by Chance Vought Aircraft of Grand Prairie, Texas, working machine tool and assembly fixture design for the fabrication of the F4U Corsair, F7 Cutlass and F8U. Bill attended SMU while working at Chance Vought. In January 1960, Bill moved his family to Waco when he began working at the then new Rocketdyne plant in McGregor, Texas. Bill introduced automated TIG and Electron Beam welding into rocket motor hardware fabrication and was instrumental in the early NC and CNC controlled machines so applicable in all of today's manufacturing operations. Bill also introduced the "Flow Form" technique into rocket motor hardware manufacturing. Bill retired in January 1992 after 31 continuous years of service at Rocketdyne/Hercules.Bill and Mary raised four beautiful children together: Bob, David, Paul, and Laura. Bill was always active in his children's activities, including Little League baseball with three sons very active in their childhood.Bill was a Life Member of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Texas and an Endowed 32nd Degree member of Baylor Lodge #1235 AF&AM. He was also a Life Member of Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Orient of Texas. He was Life Benefactor Member of the National Rifle Association, USA. Also, Bill was a Life Member of the Texas State Rifle Association, the Central Texas Rifle & Pistol Club of Waco, Texas, and the Texas Gun Collectors Association.The love of Bill's life was Mary Ann. They enjoyed over 62 years of wedded bliss before her death December 8, 2012. Bill and Mary loved to travel, loved to dance, and most of all, they loved to spend time with each other and with their children and grandchildren.Bill was christened as a child at Grace Methodist Church in Wilmington, Delaware. He has been a member of Grace Church Waco for many years.Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Anne Austin Shockley; an infant son in June 1952; and his son, David Matthew Austin in January 2012. Bill lost his beloved wife, Mary, in December 2012. He is also preceded in death by his brother, David Wier Austin, in August 2017.Bill is survived by his brother Dave's wife, Joni Austin of Baltimore, Maryland. He leaves behind his children, Robert "Bob" Lynn Austin and wife, Jeanie, of Waco, Paul Wesley Austin and wife, Pam, of Waco, and Laura Elizabeth Green and husband, John, of Waco; daughter-in-law, Chong "Sue" Austin of Houston. He has ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends who mourn his passing.Memorials may be made to Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd., Waco Texas 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
