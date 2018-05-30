William B. Austin, IIIOct. 6, 1928 - May 21, 2018W.B. "Bill" Austin, 3rd passed away Monday, May 21, 2018. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 30, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with the Pastor Jay Mathis officiating. A private family burial will follow later at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

