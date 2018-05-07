Maverick AsbridgeMay 5, 2018 - May 5, 2018Maverick Cole Asbridge, infant son of Gary and Miranda Asbridge of Hewitt, was born and passed away Saturday May 5, 2018, in Waco.A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr.Survivors include his parents, Gary and Miranda Asbridge; four sisters, Skylar Asbridge, Morgan Freels, Madisyn Asbridge, and Megan Freels; paternal grandparents, Gary and Sandy Asbridge; paternal grandfather, Galen Thompson; maternal grandmother, Rita Johnson; niece, Brylee Alaman; nephew, Jace Morado; uncle, Brent Abbott; aunt, Jennifer Knox; and other extended family members and close friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
