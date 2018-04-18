Wanda Sue ArriagaDec. 16, 1946 - April 15, 2018Wanda Sue Minchew Arriaga, 71, of Waco, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 20, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 19, with Rosary at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home.Wanda was born in Corsicana, TX, on December 16, 1946, to Elbert and Beulah Mae Minchew. She moved to Waco with her parents and sister, Willie Antham and brother, Billy, when she was 10 years old. Wanda worked at Piccadilly Cafeteria for 16 years and retired in 2001. Wanda enjoyed car rides while listening to music, watching several favorite TV shows, and most of all, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Wanda had the strongest faith in God and lived to be obedient to the Lord. Over the years, Wanda faced many medical obstacles, but through her faith in God and the strength he gave her, Wanda tackled each situation like a true soldier of God. Every day she continued to smile and still only worry about others; just awaiting her blessing of coming face to face with Jesus.Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Beulah Mae Minchew; son, Freddy Perez; brother, Billy Minchew; and niece Sherry.Wanda is survived by her sister, Willie Antham, and brother-in-law, Lawrence Monteilh. Life sisters, Joyce Perez and Yvonne Collins; sons, Victor and Frank Perez; daughter, Sophia Garcia; son, Ernest Chavez and wife, Regina; daughter, Christina Lopez and husband, Daniel; son, David Chavez; step-daughter, Mekamie Olivarez; life son, Andre Perez; daughter, Marie Rodriquez and husband, Sol; and youngest baby girl, Dolores Lopez and husband, Oscar. Grandchildren, Dina, Jessica, Melissa, Rita, Martha, Robert, Jerry, Nicholas, Joseph, Adam, Anthony, Matthew, Sidney, Gabriel, Makala, Isac, Rudy Rey, Justin, Veronica, Brook, Josh, Marisa, Miranda, Luis, Ariana, Christian, Abigail; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew.Special thanks to four very special Baylor Scott & White nurses, Christina, Kelly, Vicky and Soccora; and to the rest of the doctors and staff who went above and beyond for us all.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.