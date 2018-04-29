Henry AppersonOct. 28, 1933 - March 25, 2018Henry Milton Apperson, 84, of Whitney, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel.Henry was born in 1933 on the Gulf Coast in Beaumont, TX to Thomas Jefferson and Mary Bush Apperson. He attended Nederland High School and received numerous high school academic and athletic awards. He was class president, a 4-H Gold Star winner, and also lettered in multiple sports. He was given the nickname "Whistle Britches" by his football coach, "Bum" Phillips.Henry held a B.A. and M.A. in History from Baylor University. His professional career included serving churches in Texas and California as a Baptist minister, a seismologist in offshore oil exploration, a flood control engineer in California, and developed a program of road relocation studies around Lake Waco in 1960-61 for the McLennan County Engineer.Henry found his way to McLennan Community College in 1968, where he taught U.S. History and designed the first Geography course for MCC that same year. Henry was the "Voice of the Highlanders" broadcasting for over 25 years and often traveled with the teams to out of town games (including the JUCO Baseball World Series in Colorado).Through MCC's professional development program, Henry produced several volumes of work on the devastation of the New Orleans basin by Hurricane Katrina; chemical pollution from refineries in the Houston area; a hands-on study of the "Virginia Dynasty" of George Washington, James Monroe, and Thomas Jefferson; a visual presentation of his trip to the Berlin Wall a week after it was dismantled in November 1989. Henry involved his students in a project to research the West Fertilizer plant explosion. The six volume results were handed over to the First Baptist Church of West to be donated to the West City Library. He also authored the book "A History of West, Texas 1836-1920".Perhaps Henry's favorite work was sharing the story of the excavation of the Steamboat Arabia, which sank in 1856 and was excavated in 1989. More than 200 tons of artifacts can now be seen at the Arabia Museum in Kansas City, MO.As an educator, Henry's philosophy was simply "people are more important than things". This was clearly demonstrated by many former students who kept in touch with him and MCC through regular communication. As a long-time fixture in the history department of MCC, he was inducted into the MCC Hall of Fame and retired in August of 2017, marking 49 years.Some of Henry's hobbies included playing golf at Bosque Valley Golf Course in Meridian and was an avid bass fisherman (once owning a fishing guide service). He was a season ticket holder for the Lady Baylor Bear basketball games, had a pilot's license, had a huge love for books, and was a member of Whitney Masonic Lodge #355 A.F. & A.M.He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Combs; brother, Tommy Apperson; and sister-in-law, Marlene Neese Eubanks.Henry is survived by his wife, Darlene Pelham-Apperson; daughters, Shariett Lynn Apperson, Lora JaNelle Grimes and husband, Rick; sons, Corwin Scott Apperson and wife, Jaki, Joseph Mitchell Apperson, Chad Pelham and Justin Towlsee; sisters, Jackie Hankins, Gayle Ingram and husband, Homer, Beth Votaw and husband, Dennis, Gloria Schroeder and husband, Ron; sister-in-law, Sandy Apperson; brother-in-law, Milton Neese and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Angela Carroll, Eli Salem and wife, Jane, Joshua Grimes and wife, Alex, Marcus Grimes, Zakree Apperson and wife, Brooke, Destini Pelham, Haleigh Deal and husband, Jacob, and Mason Pelham; great grandchildren, George, Sarina, Reece, Charley, Gracie and Tinzleigh, and "adopted" daughter, Kate McKee, her husband, Cris, and granddaughter, Gracie. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Henry Apperson had a unique knack for making everyone around him feel special. He will be missed by all but when you think of Henry you'll think happy thoughts as he brought out the best in all of us. Rest in peace.
