Henry AppersonOct. 22, 1933 - March 25, 2018Henry Milton Apperson, 84 of Whitney, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 at his residence. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to McLennan Community College, Henry Apperson Scholarship or go to www.mclennan.edu/foundation.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

