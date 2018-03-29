Mary Elizabeth AdamsJan. 21, 1931 - March 27, 2018Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Adams of Waco, Texas, was promoted to her eternal home in Heaven March 27, 2018. The funeral will take place at 1:00 p.m., Good Friday, March 30, at the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. Visitation is 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Libby was born January 21, 1931, in Anadarko, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Ralph and Leona McLarty Bayless. She is the youngest of five children and spent her youth in Borger, Texas. She loved music and found many ways to use the gift God had given her of a beautiful voice.She met her husband, Wayne Adams, while they were both students at Hardin Simmons University. They were married in 1952 and after they graduated, moved to Borger, where they started their family together. Libby gave birth to three precious girls who have grown up into outstanding, godly women, who gave her three loving sons-in-law, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and counting.She lived a beautiful life, loving and serving her family, her church family and her loving husband, whom she adored to her very last breath. Her greatest pride and joy was spending time with or talking about her family. Her grandchildren knew her as Mamaw, and her passing will leave a very large hole in their lives and in our family.She consistently praised God for His goodness in her life, and she was always aware of His hand of grace and love on her and her family's life. Her legacy, which will live for all eternity, will be one of Faith, Family and Gratitude.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Adams; her daughters, Tanya and husband, Pat Murphy, Lisa and husband, Clif Hooper, and Julie Marple.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
