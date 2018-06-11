Lynn AbernathyAugust 7, 1939 - June 8, 2018Dr. Lynn Lee Abernathy, 78, of Waco, died peacefully Friday, June 8, 2018, at her long-time Waco residence.Lynn was born in 1939, in Galveston, Texas, to Adeline Boguski and Robert C. Thompson. She graduated from Bellaire High School in Houston, Texas, and entered college at Texas Tech University where she met her husband-to-be Thomas L. Abernathy, Sr. Lynn and Tom were married in 1960 and moved to Waco, Texas, where she later finished her first of three degrees from Baylor University. She became a substitute teacher while earning her real estate license and quickly became an active member in the Waco community. Returning later to Baylor University, Lynn earned her Master of Science degree and became a Licensed Professional Counselor in 1979. Shortly after, she began her long-term career with McLennan Community College (MCC), working in the counseling center under Dr. Bill Migdal. After 35 years at MCC she was named Dean of Student Services. Following the death of her husband of 29 years, Lynn returned to Baylor University once more, earning her Doctor of Education in 1997 after which she was named Vice President of Student Services for MCC.Lynn truly loved the students she served, speaking fondly of them until she was no longer able and was truly grateful for her long-time administrative assistant and friend, Darlene Kilgore. In her community, Lynn was an active member of the Waco Lion's club and of the Junior League where she served as chair for the 1975 Charity Ball 'It's Magic'. She served on the board for the United Way of McLennan County and was also appointed to the Waco McLennan County Library Advisory Commission from 2004 to 2011. She was a dedicated member of the McLennan Community College Foundation and Future Leaders Program and was named an honorary member of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L Abernathy, Sr.She is survived by sons, Thomas L. Abernathy, Jr. and Steven Abernathy; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Abernathy; brother, Robert C. Thompson II and sister-in-law, Sheldon Thompson; sister, Sally Willoughby; and loving nieces Alison Howard, Ellen Cummings, Mary Bonura and Anne Slattery.Please sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.